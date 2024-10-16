Downtown Brew Festival | 10/15/24

Watch Now
The 12th Annual Downtown Brew Festival, hosted by Motley Brews, brings together local craft beers and culinary artists at Clark County Amphitheater on October 19.
The Downtown Brew Festival is back for its 12th year, celebrating the best in local craft beer and culinary talent. Produced by Motley Brews, the team behind the Great Vegas Festival of Beer, this popular event offers a unique opportunity to enjoy local brews and food in a lively outdoor setting. The festival will be held at Clark County Amphitheater on Saturday, October 19, with VIP entry starting at 4 p.m. and general admission at 5 p.m.

