Down Syndrome Connections Las Vegas | 9/20/24

Down Syndrome Connections Las Vegas (DSCLV) is excited to present the 3rd Annual DS>>>Connect24 Down Syndrome Conference on Saturday, October 12, at UNLV's Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine. This full-day event will offer valuable insights and resources for the Down syndrome community, as well as healthcare professionals and educators who work with individuals with Down syndrome. The conference is designed to be an empowering and educational experience for all attendees.

