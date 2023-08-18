Watch Now
Double Helix Wine & Whiskey Lounge | 8/18/23

Double Helix Wine &amp; Whiskey Lounge at Town Square is heating up for National Fajita Day with a limited-time offer on a winning combination.
Posted at 9:45 AM, Aug 18, 2023
Today is National Fajita Day and we have a special for you! Double Helix Wine & Whiskey Lounge at Town Square is heating up for National Fajita Day with a limited-time offer on a winning combination. Guests who purchase the sizzling fajitas ($21.99) will receive 50 percent off the purchase of the Sierra Norte, featured in the Whisky Advocate Top 20 List and originally priced at $15. The fajitas feature cheese, onions, roasted peppers, tomatoes, sliced avocados, choice of chicken, steak, and shrimp and served with warm corn tortillas.

