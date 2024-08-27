Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Dom DeMarco’s Pizzeria & Wine Bar | 8/27/24

For over 55 years, Domenico DeMarco and Di Fara Pizza have received lavish praise from neighborhood folks, celebrities, chowhounds, internationally renowned food critics and famous chefs. #PaidForContent
Posted

Dom DeMarco’s Pizzeria & Wine Bar was born out of a partnership between Las Vegas restaurateur and pizza aficionado Albert Scalleat and Brooklyn’s most iconic pizza joint, Di Fara Pizza.

Today, their menu continues to represent a truly authentic Italian experience. People come for the Neapolitan or New York style pizza and the famous Sicilian square pizza, but the best kept secret in town is the pasta.

For more information, click here.

This segment is paid for by Dom DeMarco’s Pizzeria & Wine Bar

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo