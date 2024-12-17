Docusign | 12/17/24

The holiday season can easily spark tensions, whether it's over politics or family dynamics.

Agreement expert Dan Lyons, in partnership with DocuSign, provides simple strategies to avoid arguments and maintain harmony.

With his new "Art of Agreement" series, Lyons shows how to navigate tough conversations with grace.

Holiday gatherings don't have to be fraught with disagreements. By setting clear intentions and embracing respectful dialogue, you can keep the focus on what truly matters—enjoying time with loved ones.

Let Lyons' expert tips help you create a peaceful atmosphere this season.

This segment is paid for by DocuSign