Doctor Odyssey | 3/11/25

Hollywood legend Don Johnson sails his way to Morning Blend to discuss his latest role on ABC’s hit series Doctor Odyssey. Playing opposite John Stamos—who portrays his on-screen brother—Johnson shares insights on their dynamic and the excitement surrounding the show. Fans of the series won’t want to miss his take on bringing this new character to life.

Beyond Doctor Odyssey, Johnson reflects on his groundbreaking work in Miami Vice and how it shaped his career. He also opens up about fatherhood, sharing proud moments and the joys of family life. From iconic roles to personal milestones, this conversation offers a fascinating look at a true TV legend.