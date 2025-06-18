Doberman Drawing Room| 6/18/25

Doberman Drawing Room is shaking up the Las Vegas cocktail scene just in time for National Martini Day. This brand-new Arts District hotspot is inspired by the world of a long-lost explorer — and its drinks are just as adventurous.

Head of Beverage Juyoung Kang joined us to demo two showstoppers: the zero-proof Coffee Cheesecake — a rich twist on the espresso martini — and the bold, savory Peter Pepper Martini. It’s a taste of Doberman’s imaginative menu, immersive design, and one-of-a-kind membership experience.