Morning Blend

Doberman Drawing Room| 6/18/25

Celebrate National Martini Day with creative cocktails and bold flavors from the heart of the Las Vegas Arts District.
Cheers to National Martini Day with Doberman Drawing Room
Doberman Drawing Room is shaking up the Las Vegas cocktail scene just in time for National Martini Day. This brand-new Arts District hotspot is inspired by the world of a long-lost explorer — and its drinks are just as adventurous.

Head of Beverage Juyoung Kang joined us to demo two showstoppers: the zero-proof Coffee Cheesecake — a rich twist on the espresso martini — and the bold, savory Peter Pepper Martini. It’s a taste of Doberman’s imaginative menu, immersive design, and one-of-a-kind membership experience.

