DJ Joe Green | 6/17/25

DJ Joe Green is spinning more than music — he’s spinning energy into every major Vegas event! We talked with him about the Vegas Golden Knights' Artist of the Game spotlight, and how local musicians can submit their tracks to get featured in front of thousands of fans.

Joe also shares his thoughts on the Las Vegas Aces' season so far, and why the hometown energy is something truly special this year. And he gave us a sneak peek at what to expect from the upcoming Gold Cup and Battle for Vegas, where sports and entertainment collide for a great cause.

