Dita Von Teese | 7/14/23

International Queen of Burlesque, Dita Von Teese, has announced her premiere residency, "DITA LAS VEGAS: A Jubilant Revue."

The show opens at the Horseshoe Las Vegas in the Jubilee Theater on Thursday, Oct. 5.

A lifelong aficionado of the iconic Las Vegas show Jubilee—the last remaining showgirl production of its kind that ran at Bally’s Las Vegas from 1981 through 2016—Dita is debuting a new show merging her signature burlesque acts with the celebrated Jubilee aesthetic, including incorporating some of the show’s original costumes and sets.

"DITA LAS VEGAS: A Jubilant Revue" is said to be the most lavishly staged burlesque production ever, anywhere.

Tickets are now on sale, and the show debuts in the Jubilee Theater on October 5.