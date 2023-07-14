Watch Now
Dita Von Teese | 7/14/23

Dita Von Teese's new Las Vegas show is the art of burlesque at its most bona fide and beautiful embodiment—from choreography to costumes, stage production to razzle dazzle.
Posted at 10:53 AM, Jul 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-14 13:53:44-04

International Queen of Burlesque, Dita Von Teese, has announced her premiere residency, "DITA LAS VEGAS: A Jubilant Revue."

The show opens at the Horseshoe Las Vegas in the Jubilee Theater on Thursday, Oct. 5.

A lifelong aficionado of the iconic Las Vegas show Jubilee—the last remaining showgirl production of its kind that ran at Bally’s Las Vegas from 1981 through 2016—Dita is debuting a new show merging her signature burlesque acts with the celebrated Jubilee aesthetic, including incorporating some of the show’s original costumes and sets.

"DITA LAS VEGAS: A Jubilant Revue" is said to be the most lavishly staged burlesque production ever, anywhere.

Tickets are now on sale, and the show debuts in the Jubilee Theater on October 5.

