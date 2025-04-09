Disney Cruise Line | 4/9/25

Planning a summer vacation that makes everyone happy can be tough—but Disney Cruise Line’s newest destination might just be the answer. Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point is an exclusive Bahamian retreat designed for Disney cruise guests. Public Affairs Director Joey Gaskins shares that the island blends tropical adventure with authentic Bahamian culture.

From cultural exhibits to kid-friendly splash zones like Rush Out Gush Out, there’s something for every age group to explore. Best of all, it’s only accessible through a Disney Cruise, making it a truly special getaway. And come November 2025, the magic continues with the launch of the Disney Destiny—adding another way to reach this island paradise.

This segment is paid for by Disney Cruise Line