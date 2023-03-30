Disney Animation Immersive Experience | 3/30/23

Lighthouse Immersive's highly anticipated Disney Animation Immersive Experience is open at the Lighthouse ArtSpace Las Vegas. Developed in collaboration with Walt Disney Animation Studios, Immersive Disney Animation was called “awe-inspiring… perfect for all ages” by the Toronto Guardian, “a peek behind the curtain that you would just never otherwise get” by the Boston Globe, with Elite Daily remarking, “you really feel like you’ve stepped inside your fave film.”