Discovery.com | 7/17/25

Shark Week just got a serious shake-up with Dancing With Sharks, an unprecedented underwater dance competition hosted by Tom Bergeron. Elliott chatted with Tom to dive into the excitement of pairing expert divers with some of the ocean’s most iconic sharks—from hammerheads to tiger sharks—for a dance-off like no other.

With moves like the Hammerhead Hoedown and Tiger Trot, five competitors risk it all for a shot at the crown—combining grace, guts, and jaw-dropping underwater choreography. It’s equal parts thrilling and beautiful, showing just how amazing these sharks truly are. Don’t miss Dancing With Sharks—where the dance floor is underwater and the partners are toothy!

