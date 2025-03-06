Discovery Channel | 3/6/25

In Filthy Fortunes, Matt Paxton embarks on an exciting treasure hunt across the United States, uncovering unclaimed valuables buried in cluttered homes. From rare Mickey Mantle rookie cards to misprinted stamps, Paxton and his team tackle the dirtiest, most challenging clean-out jobs imaginable to uncover hidden treasures that could result in hundreds of thousands of dollars in profit. As the host of this high-stakes series, Paxton teams up with Expert Appraiser Mike Kelleher and Clean-out Manager Kayland Brock to provide the ultimate solution to families in need while transforming their lives—and their homes.

Paxton is a household name when it comes to downsizing, decluttering, and hoarding intervention. He’s known for his work on Hoarders and the PBS series Legacy List with Matt Paxton, but Filthy Fortunes marks a new chapter in his career, focusing on big-ticket finds rather than just clean-ups. Tune in to Filthy Fortunes for an adventure through forgotten relics and hidden gems that will leave viewers on the edge of their seats.