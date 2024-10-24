Discover LV Distillery

Elliott and Jessica step out of the studio to explore LV Distillery, guided by Cody Fredrickson.

They sample signature cocktails and delicious bites while discovering what makes this local distillery stand out.

From hand-crafted spirits to unique production methods, LV Distillery offers more than just great drinks.

Cody takes the pair behind the scenes, showcasing the art of distillation and LV Distillery’s commitment to quality.

The hosts learn about the process behind each spirit, including the use of local ingredients that shape the flavors.

The visit offers a perfect mix of education, entertainment, and a taste of the best drinks LV has to offer.