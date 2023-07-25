Discover | 7/25/23

According to a new Discover Home Loans survey conducted in early 2023, rising interest rates continue to impact how Americans feel about moving or purchasing a new home. 42% of respondents said they’re no longer looking to purchase a new home because of interest rates and 21% said they’re still looking but are now less set on purchasing a new home. Additionally, the survey found that nearly 6 in 10 Americans (59%) have chosen to postpone a home improvement project because of inflation.

This segment is paid for by Discover