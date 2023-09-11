Diner en Blanc Las Vegas | 9/11/23

Owner Tasha Robinson-White will discuss the epic 5th-year return of Diner en Blanc Las Vegas. The event is held at a secret location that no one knows until the day of the event. There are strict guidelines that out be adhered to. There is a strict but fun dress code that is fully enforced. People travel to Las Vegas from all over the globe to attend this event. Diner en Blanc is a global phenomenon that blends entertainment, community, and delicious food.
Posted at 11:13 AM, Sep 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-11 14:13:45-04
