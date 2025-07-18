Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Dinakara Nagalla | 7/18/25

Tech visionary Dinakara Nagalla isn’t just innovating—he’s redefining success by balancing cutting-edge AI with what truly matters: human connection and inner growth.
Building with Purpose: Dinakara Nagalla on Innovation, Reinvention, and the Human Side of AI
Posted

Dinakara Nagalla is no stranger to reinvention. As an AI entrepreneur and former aviation CEO, he’s helped reshape entire industries—now he’s focused on something even bigger: meaningful innovation rooted in humanity. From Aauti, an AI-powered education platform, to Saayam and Aautiverse, his latest ventures aim to connect, empower, and uplift.

In this powerful conversation, Dinakara opens up about the setbacks that shaped his path, the lessons learned from relentless hustle, and why success today means more than just external accolades. It’s about building technology that serves people—and mastering the inner game along the way.

This segment is paid for by Aauti Group of Companies

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo