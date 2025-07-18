Dinakara Nagalla | 7/18/25

Dinakara Nagalla is no stranger to reinvention. As an AI entrepreneur and former aviation CEO, he’s helped reshape entire industries—now he’s focused on something even bigger: meaningful innovation rooted in humanity. From Aauti, an AI-powered education platform, to Saayam and Aautiverse, his latest ventures aim to connect, empower, and uplift.

In this powerful conversation, Dinakara opens up about the setbacks that shaped his path, the lessons learned from relentless hustle, and why success today means more than just external accolades. It’s about building technology that serves people—and mastering the inner game along the way.

This segment is paid for by Aauti Group of Companies