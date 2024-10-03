Dexcom | 10/3/24

Dr. Thomas Grace, Medical Director of the Blanchard Valley Diabetes Center, is raising awareness for the first-ever National Glucose Awareness Week.

The initiative, established by Dexcom and the nonprofit Beyond Type 2, aims to address the lack of knowledge around diabetes and prediabetes in the U.S. Currently, one-third of Americans have diabetes or prediabetes, with many unaware of their condition.

Dr. Grace emphasized the importance of monitoring glucose levels and shared details about new technology like the Stelo biosensor, which can help track glucose without a prescription.

The campaign encourages people to “get glucose aware” by learning more about their health.

For more information, visit GetGlucoseAware.com.

This segment is paid for by Dexcom