DeVry University | 10/10/24

DeVry University CEO Elise Awwad highlights the growing need for employees to develop AI-related skills as a new study reveals significant gaps hindering workplace evolution.#PaidForContent
As artificial intelligence rapidly transforms the job market, DeVry University is addressing the critical skills gap many employees face. According to CEO Elise Awwad, a recent study shows that many organizations are struggling to keep up with AI advancements due to a lack of adequately trained professionals. This gap poses a major challenge for both employers seeking innovative solutions and employees looking to remain competitive in an AI-driven world.

