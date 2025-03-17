DeVry University | 03/17/25

A recent DeVry University report reveals that while AI is becoming more pervasive in the workplace, many women remain skeptical about its impact on their careers. With only 35% of STEM employees in the U.S. being women, bridging the gender gap in tech is crucial. Dr. La'Quata Sumter, an author and educator, believes that both early exposure to STEM and lifelong learning are key to closing this gap. Scarlett Howery, VP of Public Workforce Solutions at DeVry University, emphasizes that integrating AI into coursework equips learners with the skills needed to advance in their careers. Learn more at DeVry.edu!

