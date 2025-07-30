Delvin Keiser | 7/30/25

Devlin Keiser first met Panto in 2020 while serving in the U.S. Marine Corps, and the two quickly became inseparable partners. For two years, they trained and served side by side, building trust and camaraderie that only comes from facing challenges together. After Devlin’s own retirement in 2022, the two were separated—until now.

Panto, a brave military working dog, recently retired due to a spinal injury, and last week Devlin officially welcomed him home as part of his family. Their reunion in Las Vegas is a touching reminder of the lifelong bonds between handlers and their K-9 partners. Together again, Devlin and Panto are ready to enjoy a well-deserved chapter of rest, healing, and unconditional companionship.

