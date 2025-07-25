Def Leppard | 7/25/25

Legendary rock band Def Leppard is gearing up to bring their signature energy to Las Vegas with a brand-new residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in February 2026. Elliott chatted with frontman Joe Elliott and guitarist Phil Collen to get the inside scoop on what fans can expect.

The rock icons promise a setlist packed with their greatest hits, along with a few surprises that will make each night unique. They’re ready to turn up the volume and give fans an unforgettable experience that only Def Leppard can deliver. Get ready for a high-octane celebration of rock history in the heart of Las Vegas.

