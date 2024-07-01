Dear Vegas | 7/1/24

If you're heading downtown for First Friday, there's a free exhibition you don't want to miss! Check out "Dear Vegas" a new exhibition presented by Nevada Humanities. It will feature works of poetry, painting, photography, prose, sculpture, and mixed media artworks, from local artists.

Now through July 24.

"Dear Vegas" is curated by Harrison Bernard Nuzzo, a Las Vegas poet, editor, and an instructor at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas Department of English. This exhibition may be viewed Tuesdays through Fridays from 1 to 5 pm PT, and also on First Friday, at the Nevada Humanities Program Gallery located at 1017 South First Street, Unit 190, in Downtown Las Vegas.

