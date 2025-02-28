Danii | 2/28/25

Las Vegas, meet Danii — a dynamic artist, sound healer, and entrepreneur who effortlessly blends sultry R&B with the transformative power of sound.

In celebration of Black History Month, Danii takes the stage to perform “Home,” a standout track from her debut EP Chrysalis, which was released in September 2024.

Known for her soothing voice and captivating presence, Danii’s music is a journey of sensuality, self-discovery, and profound emotional connection.

This performance of “Home” is a beautiful tribute to heritage and healing, highlighting the powerful role of music in personal and cultural expression.

Stay connected with Danii at daniiiofficial.com for more updates on her music and performances.