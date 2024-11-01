DailyPay | 11/1/24

As holiday shopping season approaches, employers face the challenge of hiring enough seasonal workers to handle increased consumer demand.

Stacy Greiner, CEO of DailyPay and worktech expert, emphasizes how companies are stepping up with flexible schedules and instant pay options to attract top talent.

"This holiday season, benefits like earned wage access and performance-based bonuses are becoming standard," Greiner states.

Key players like UPS, Macy’s, and Target are leading the charge, hiring thousands to support the holiday rush.

Companies are also offering DailyPay, allowing employees to access their earnings quickly to support their own holiday budgets.

For job seekers, flexible hours and these unique perks could make seasonal positions especially appealing this year.

This segment is paid for by DailyPay