CVS Health| 4/02/2025

Despite declining smoking rates, tobacco use remains a major public health concern. Dr. David Fairchild of CVS Health joins us to discuss the state of smoking in America, the challenges of quitting, and resources available to help.
While smoking rates have declined over the years, tobacco use is still a significant health issue. According to the FDA, nearly one in five U.S. adults still use tobacco, and one in ten high school students reports using tobacco products.

CVS Health took a bold step a decade ago by becoming the first national retailer to stop selling tobacco products. Dr. David Fairchild, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Retail Health at CVS Health, highlights the ongoing challenges of quitting smoking and the resources available to support individuals on their journey to becoming tobacco-free.

Through continued initiatives, CVS Health remains dedicated to creating a tobacco-free generation. Learn more at CVSHealth.com/Tobacco.

