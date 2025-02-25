CVS Health | 2/25/25

More than 105 million people in the U.S. are caregivers, providing support for loved ones who are injured, wounded, or ill.

As the population ages, this number is expected to grow, making caregiver support more critical than ever. Sisters J.J.

Elliott Hill and Natalie Elliott Handy, hosts of the "Confessions of a Reluctant Caregiver" podcast, emphasize the importance of ensuring that caregivers also receive care.

Support systems, including friends, family, and expert resources like CVS Specialty, play a vital role in a caregiver’s well-being.

The sisters share how CVS Specialty Pharmacy helps them manage not only their immediate caregiving needs but also plan for the future.

Caregivers can find additional support and resources at CVSspecialty.com.

This segment is paid for by CVS Health