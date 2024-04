Prepare to indulge in beauty bliss during the CVS Epic Beauty Sale, running from March 31 through April 27, 2024, offering unbeatable deals on a wide array of beauty products.

Whether you're seeking the latest viral trends or restocking your favorite staples, CVS has you covered with discounts on brands that cater to every beauty need, from skincare to makeup, haircare, and more.

This segment is sponsored by CVS Pharmacy