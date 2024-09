September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and Cure 4 The Kids Foundation, Southern Nevada's only pediatric cancer and rare disease treatment center, is shining a spotlight on local support. Founded in 2007, Cure 4 The Kids now treats over 6,600 patients annually, with most of them facing cancer diagnoses. The foundation encourages those wishing to donate to childhood cancer causes to "Keep It Local," as they receive no funding from national organizations.

