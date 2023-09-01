Cure 4 The Kids Foundation | 9/1/23

The Morning Blend got to tour the Cure 4 The Kids Foundation facility and see how pediatric cancer and other rare diseases are treated. In addition to high-quality, research-driven treatment, C4K also offers several programs that help the patient and their family exit their pediatric cancer journey in better physical and emotional condition and ready for success. Cure 4 The Kids Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization blending the best of what corporate healthcare, education, and research have to offer with the generosity and spirit of charity. C4K patients receive treatment with or without medical insurance as part of the Charity Care Program.