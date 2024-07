In recognition of Juvenile Arthritis Awareness Month this July, Dr. Saumya Joshi from Cure 4 The Kids Foundation shares the impact of rheumatological conditions on children. Dr. Joshi emphasizes the importance of early diagnosis and treatment in managing these conditions effectively. By partnering with Cure 4 The Kids Foundation, he ensures that patients in the region have access to top-notch care typically found in large university hospitals.

