Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Cure 4 The Kids Foundation | 4/18/24

Circus Couture is Cure 4 The Kids Foundation's biggest fundraiser, it helps cover treatments that aren't covered by medical reimbursements.
Posted at 12:50 PM, Apr 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-18 15:50:38-04

Circus Couture is an annual and inspiring event that supports the work of Southern Nevada's only pediatric cancer and rare disease treatment center, Cure 4 The Kids Foundation.

It's happening on Thursday, May 2 at the Theater at Virgin Hotels.

The event features fashion, performance, art and more, with fashion designers with experience working with well-known shows on the Las Vegas Strip, volunteering their time to come up with outstanding, often avant-garde designs.

Performers, aerialists, stage and technical crews all volunteer their time to put on a memorable show to raise money for Nevada's kids facing medical challenges.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo