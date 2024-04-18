Cure 4 The Kids Foundation | 4/18/24

Circus Couture is an annual and inspiring event that supports the work of Southern Nevada's only pediatric cancer and rare disease treatment center, Cure 4 The Kids Foundation.

It's happening on Thursday, May 2 at the Theater at Virgin Hotels.

The event features fashion, performance, art and more, with fashion designers with experience working with well-known shows on the Las Vegas Strip, volunteering their time to come up with outstanding, often avant-garde designs.

Performers, aerialists, stage and technical crews all volunteer their time to put on a memorable show to raise money for Nevada's kids facing medical challenges.

