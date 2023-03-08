Cultural Diversity Foundation | 3/8/23

The 26th Annual Educational Taste of Excellence: Wine tasting, Spirits, and Jazz Scholarship Fundraiser will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino. The event will showcase over 100 varieties of imported and domestic wines; and will include a variety of spirits. Local chefs will be featuring their culinary cuisine.