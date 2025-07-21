Crush Pad Wine Bar | 7/21/25

Jessica Dynda, owner of Crush Pad Wine Bar, joined us to share details of their Grand Wine Tasting, a celebration of wine and community spirit. Set for July 26, 2025, the event features 25 hand-selected wines, delicious bites, and live entertainment. VIP guests will also enjoy early access and a meet-and-greet with Nevada Ballet Theatre Artistic Director Roy Kaiser.

Kaiser will give us a sneak peek at this year’s Nutcracker, a dazzling multimedia reimagining of George Balanchine’s timeless ballet. Proceeds from the evening help bring the production to life, ensuring Las Vegas audiences can experience this magical holiday tradition.

