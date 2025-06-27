Credit Karma | 6/27/25

With 46% of Americans worried about affording summer plans, financial expert Courtney Alev is here to help. As Credit Karma’s Consumer Financial Advocate, Courtney’s offering advice to stretch every dollar while still enjoying the sunny season.

Courtney points to new data showing Gen Z and millennials now see hobbies and travel as necessities, not luxuries. But with rising prices, it’s time to plan smarter: think backyard BBQs built on store sales, budget-friendly local travel, and stay-cations that deliver fun without the financial headache. Courtney’s tips are all about staying on track while making the most of your summer.

This segment was paid for by Credit Karma