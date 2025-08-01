Cox Mobile | 8/1/25

A new survey from Cox Mobile reveals what many already feel — caregivers today are juggling more than ever, especially when it comes to digital safety. The “Sandwich Generation,” caught between caring for kids and aging parents, is on high alert for threats like identity theft, privacy breaches, and online predators.

Certified Caregiving Consultant Elizabeth Miller says 86% of caregivers in the survey reported encountering misinformation online in the last year. And that's just one example of how digital life is complicating caregiving. But there’s good news: Miller suggests simple fixes like using strong passwords, enabling built-in safety settings, and leaning on tech tools already available. You can learn more tips and tricks at CoxMobileSafety.com .

This segment was paid for by Cox Mobile