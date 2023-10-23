Cox + Library District |10/20/23

Cox's commitment to digital equity includes a partnership with the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District to offer FREE Cox WiFI for Clark County residents.

In August, they launched a partnership to enable residents to visit a participating Library District branch to sign up for a USER ID and PASSWORD that enables free access to Cox's WiFi hotspot network in the Las Vegas Valley.

They've also worked together to educate community leaders on the importance of strategic partnerships to help increase awareness of the programs available to help ensure all residents of our community have access to reliable, affordable internet.

Cox's virtual WiFi hotspot network has more than 14,000 locations in the Las Vegas metro area and is available in all Cox servicable areas.

For more information about the free WiFi partnership with the Clark Country Libray District, click here.

For more information about Cox's low-cost internet plans, click here.

This segment is paid for by Cox Communications