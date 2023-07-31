Cox Communications | 7/31/23

Super Bowl LI Champion and author Malcolm Mitchell now loves to read, but this wasn’t always the case. Because of this, he’s now working to ensure kids across the country have internet access, just in time for back-to-school season.

Malcom joined us to share how people can take part in the Federal Government’s Affordable Connectivity Program and possibly receive this service at no cost to them!

He also discuss his partnership with Cox Communications and their Connect2Compete program, which provides affordable internet access with Wi-Fi to low-income K-12 students and their families, including free digital literacy resources in the Cox Digital Academy.

This segment is paid for by Cox Communications