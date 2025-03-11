Cox Communications | 3/11/25

High school sophomore Jaylen, a proud member of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada, is making waves as one of 22 finalists in the Cox Mobile phone case design contest. If he wins, he’ll receive a $25,000 scholarship and see his custom design manufactured by OtterBox and sold in Cox retail stores. Proceeds from the winning design will benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of America, ensuring an even greater impact.

But that’s not all—Jaylen’s home club could also win big! If he secures the grand prize, the Boys & Girls Club he represents will receive a $25,000 grant to fund a Cox Innovation Lab, bringing new technology and learning opportunities to local youth. With creativity and community support on his side, Jaylen’s journey is one to watch!

