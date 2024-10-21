Costa Rica Tourism Board, Florida’s Historic Coast, Ship & Play | 10/21/24

Fall is a great time to plan a getaway, and travel expert Laura Begley Bloom has top recommendations for making the most of the season.

If you're looking to keep the summer vibe alive, Costa Rica offers warm beaches and stunning scenery—perfect for an adventurous escape.

For history buffs and beach lovers alike, Florida's Historic Coast is a charming destination rich in culture and picturesque coastlines.

Families can also take advantage of convenient travel options with Ship & Play, which delivers baby gear straight to your vacation spot, making trips with kids a breeze. Whether extending summer or gearing up for winter, these destinations promise memorable experiences.

