Concierge Carpal Tunnel & Hand Surgery | 10/6/22

Dr. Ryan Grabow, founder of Concierge Carpal Tunnel & Hand Surgery, and hand-to-shoulder specialist himself, is in-studio to talk about the latest advancements in carpal tunnel treatment. Dr. Grabow says Concierge Carpal Tunnel & Hand Surgery will be at the Las Vegas Health and Wellness Expo on Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. They will be offering FREE Carpal Tunnel Ultrasound screenings, but spots fill up fast, so register here! Expo takes place inside the Gold Coast Hotel and Casino.

This segment is paid for by Concierge Carpal Tunnel & Hand Surgery