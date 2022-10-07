Watch Now
Concierge Carpal Tunnel & Hand Surgery | 10/6/22

Dr. Ryan Grabow is in-studio to talk about the latest advancements in carpal tunnel treatment now available in Las Vegas! #PaidForContent
Posted at 10:00 AM, Oct 07, 2022
Dr. Ryan Grabow, founder of Concierge Carpal Tunnel & Hand Surgery, and hand-to-shoulder specialist himself, is in-studio to talk about the latest advancements in carpal tunnel treatment. Dr. Grabow says Concierge Carpal Tunnel & Hand Surgery will be at the Las Vegas Health and Wellness Expo on Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. They will be offering FREE Carpal Tunnel Ultrasound screenings, but spots fill up fast, so register here! Expo takes place inside the Gold Coast Hotel and Casino.

