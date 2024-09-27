Watch Now
Concert for the Critters | 9/27/24

Las Vegas headliners will perform in “Concert for the Critters” to benefit the NSPCA on Oct. 6th. Featuring a 10-piece orchestra, the show supports the NSPCA’s efforts to help animals in need. Tickets start at $25. #PaidForContent
Las Vegas is known for its star-studded shows, and now local headliners are using their talents for a worthy cause.

"Concert for the Critters” will take place on Sunday, October 6th, at Notoriety Live, benefiting the Nevada Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA).

Featuring a 10-piece orchestra, the 90-minute concert includes performances by award-winning artists Kelly Vohnn, Ronnie Rose, and Chase Brown.

Attendees can expect an unforgettable afternoon of live music and entertainment that pays tribute to Las Vegas’ musical legacy.

All proceeds will go toward supporting the NSPCA’s efforts to provide shelter and care for animals in need.

Join the stars for a concert that’s making a difference for local critters!

Tickets start at $25 and are available online.

