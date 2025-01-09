Composer Showcase | 1/8/25

The Composer Showcase, led by Keith Thompson, is entering an exciting new chapter by partnering with Julian Miranda to connect local songwriters with celebrity mentors.

On Wednesday, Jan. 8, at The Smith Center, special guests like Gina Schock of The Go-Go’s will take the stage to share their journeys, offering inspiration and practical advice to emerging artists.

Julian Miranda, a renowned vocalist and former casting scout for The Voice, brings years of industry experience and valuable connections to this unique event.

This collaboration creates an unforgettable experience every few months, celebrating the craft of songwriting while building a strong sense of community.

Whether you're a music enthusiast or an aspiring songwriter, these showcases provide rare and invaluable insights into the music industry.

Don’t miss the next session, filled with extraordinary talent, compelling stories, and boundless creativity!

For more information, visit thesmithcenter.com.