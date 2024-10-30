ComplexCon | 10/30/24

ComplexCon, a festival celebrating pop culture, fashion, and music, will make its Las Vegas debut on November 16-17 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Travis Scott and Playboi Carti are set to headline the two-day event, with Scott also curating a special “CactusCon” experience.

Over 200 cultural innovators and brands will offer exclusive merchandise and immersive art installations.

Attendees can enjoy live performances, panel discussions, and the Family Style Food Festival, showcasing culinary delights.

Known for pushing boundaries in fashion and creativity, ComplexCon has become a must-attend event.

Tickets are available now, with VIP experiences offering early access.