Commonwealth | 12/22/22

Corner Bar Management redefined nightlife in Downtown Las Vegas when it opened Commonwealth as its first concept in 2012. In honor of the 10th Anniversary, Commonwealth is introducing a new lineup of eight specialty cocktails. Looking ahead at the 10th anniversary year of Corner Bar Management, the group will be reopening and expanding Park on Fremont, hosting a grand opening for its newest Mexico City-inspired restaurant La Mona Rosa, welcoming back "Miss Behave's Mavericks" at Cheapshot and more.
Posted at 10:16 AM, Dec 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-22 13:16:30-05
