Commonwealth | 1/3/23

Corner Bar Management’s stylish cocktail bar, Commonwealth, is celebrating its 10th Anniversary this month.
Corner Bar Management redefined nightlife in Downtown Las Vegas when it opened Commonwealth as its first concept in 2012. In honor of the 10th Anniversary, Commonwealth is introducing a new lineup of eight specialty cocktails. Looking ahead at the 10th anniversary year of Corner Bar Management, the group will be reopening and expanding Park on Fremont, hosting a grand opening for its newest Mexico City-inspired restaurant La Mona Rosa, welcoming back "Miss Behave's Mavericks" at Cheapshot and more.

