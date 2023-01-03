Commonwealth | 1/3/23

Corner Bar Management redefined nightlife in Downtown Las Vegas when it opened Commonwealth as its first concept in 2012. In honor of the 10th Anniversary, Commonwealth is introducing a new lineup of eight specialty cocktails. Looking ahead at the 10th anniversary year of Corner Bar Management, the group will be reopening and expanding Park on Fremont, hosting a grand opening for its newest Mexico City-inspired restaurant La Mona Rosa, welcoming back "Miss Behave's Mavericks" at Cheapshot and more.