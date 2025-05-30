Comedy Cellar | Eric Neumann | 5/30/25

Watch Now
Catch comedian Eric Neumann live at the iconic Comedy Cellar in Las Vegas through June 1, alongside a killer lineup of fellow comics.
Comedian Eric Neumann is lighting up the stage at the world-famous Comedy Cellar at Rio Hotel & Casino, now through Sunday, June 1. He’s joined by a powerhouse lineup including Rondell Sheridan, Vanessa Graddick, Gary Cannon, and Mark Cohen.

Known for its “showcase format,” the Comedy Cellar delivers a fast-paced lineup of top-notch comedians performing their best 15-20 minute sets. The Vegas location recreates the underground charm of its original Greenwich Village home—complete with the iconic brick wall and low-ceiling vibe that comedy lovers crave.

