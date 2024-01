Get ready to laugh your heart out as comedian and impressionist Craig Gass hits the stage at Jimmy Kimmel's Comedy Club!

With a talent for spot-on impressions of celebrities like Christopher Walken, Tracy Morgan, Gene Simmons, Adam Sandler, and many more, you can witness his comedy in person. Join him on January 26 and 27 at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. for a night of non-stop laughter.