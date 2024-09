Comedian Brian Scolaro is bringing his sharp wit and hilarious performance to the world-famous Comedy Cellar at Rio Hotel & Casino through September 15. Known for its iconic "showcase format," the Comedy Cellar features top comedians delivering their best 15-20 minute sets in a vibrant setting inspired by the legendary Greenwich Village club.

Scolaro joins a star-studded lineup, including Nicole Aimee, Rondell Sheridan, Drew Dunn, and Mark Cohen.