College of Southern Nevada | WG Communications Group | 8/25/23

The College of Southern Nevada is offering students what they want: a mix of online and in-person classes in a plethora of programs, from Accounting to Videography, Air Conditioning to Welding. #PaidForContent
Posted at 11:08 AM, Aug 25, 2023
It’s crucial that students planning to enroll in fall 2023 classes at the College of Southern Nevada get started now, before their favorite popular classes fill up as school goes back in session on Monday, Agust 28.

Dr. Marcus L. Johnson, College of Southern Nevada’s Dean of the School of Business, Hospitality & Public Services and Sarita Lundin, College of Southern Nevada Instructor, joined us to discuss the school’s Public Safety Program.

Many of the College of Southern Nevada programs can lead directly to high-demand, high-paying jobs.

In the Public Safety program, you can earn a degree in EMS/Paramedics, Fire Tech Management, Law Enforcement and more.

Those interested and not yet admitted can apply here through the end of the first week of class.

More than two-thirds of CSN students receive financial aid, including grants, loans, and scholarships, and the college encourages all who are eligible to apply for aid.

